Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information on father and son disappearance

A £10,000 reward is being offered by detectives investigating the suspected murder of a father and son who disappeared in Spain five years ago.

Sussex Police are renewing calls for information into missing father Daniel Poole and son Liam Poole, who have not been seen since travelling in Malaga in 2019.

The force has been treating the case as a murder probe since 2022, and is offering the cash for leads that result in arrest and a charge of anyone responsible for their disappearance.

Detective chief inspector Simon Dunn said: “Although Danny and Liam went missing in Spain, we believe there are people in the UK who may hold vital information about their disappearance.

“We understand there may be some who have felt unable to come forward before now, but it’s not too late to do the right thing.

I beg and pray that someone could give me and our family the closure we need to move on from the sleepless nights

“You may not appreciate the importance of the information you have, but it could be the piece of the puzzle we need to build the picture of what happened to Danny and Liam.”

The pair from Burgess Hill, then aged 46 and 22, hired a grey Peugeot 308 with registration plate 0254 KTM when they arrived in Spain on March 31 2019, but the car was later found abandoned by Spanish police despite their luggage and passports being left at the hotel.

Sussex Police are taking legal steps to take over leading the investigation from Spanish police.

Lauryn, Danny’s daughter and Liam’s sister, said: “Not a day goes by that I don’t wonder what life would be like with my dad and brother in it.

“Every day that goes by sees a thought pop into my head about what truly happened and what their last moments might have been like – these thoughts often keep me awake at night.

“I beg and pray that someone could give me and our family the closure we need to move on from the sleepless nights and that I can give an explanation to my dad and brother’s growing family one day.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting Operation Pheasant or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.