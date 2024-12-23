Harris issues new pledge over engagements with Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Irish premier Simon Harris has pledged to continue direct relations with Israel on attaining a ceasefire in Gaza, after the Israeli embassy in Dublin announced it would close.

Mr Harris reiterated a call for a lasting ceasefire, the free flow of humanitarian aid in Gaza and the release of all hostages after holding a phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday.

Earlier this month, Israel announced it would close its embassy in Dublin, with the Israeli foreign minister accusing Ireland of “antisemitic rhetoric” and of crossing “every red line in its relations with Israel”.

Mr Harris has rejected the claims and accused Israel of “distracting” away from the deaths of children in the conflict.

On Monday he told Mr Abbas of “the solidarity and unbreakable support” of the people of Ireland to the people of Palestine.

A readout after the phone call said the Taoiseach told the Palestinian leader that “the heartbreaking conditions and loss of innocent life” in Gaza this year “weigh heavily on the minds of many Irish people” as they gather with their families for Christmas.

Mr Harris pledged that Ireland will “use its voice and influence at every opportunity in every international forum it can”, including with direct bilateral relations with Israel and Palestine, to bring about a ceasefire and to “start to rebuild shattered lives”.

He said: “While speaking to President Abbas it was foremost in my mind that the heart-shattering milestone of more than 45,000 dead was passed earlier this month, of which nearly 15,000 were innocent children.

“President Abbas told me that 50 people have died and 100 have been injured in Gaza every day in 2024. On top of this, we have seen so-called safe zones bombed in the last few days and the conditions in Gaza as described by the UN are horrific.”

He added: “1.1 million children are living in hellish conditions. Families lack the most basic items, including food, clothing, shoes, mattresses, blankets and kitchen supplies.

“There is a dangerous shortage of medicines, with diseases spreading rapidly due to the cold. Tens of thousands of people are living at sites with no basic services at all.

“That’s no bathroom, no water and no food. It is also deeply troubling that the West Bank and East Jerusalem continue to see buildings being cleared and demolished.

“The risk of famine has not subsided and the only conclusion that can fairly be drawn at the end of 2024 is that the world has failed the innocent people of Gaza.”

The Irish Government said Mr Abbas thanked Ireland for recognising Palestinian statehood and officially presenting credentials to Dr Jilan Abdalmajid as an ambassador.

The leaders also discussed the first group of seriously injured Palestinian children being medically evacuated to Ireland for treatment this week.

The statement said Mr Harris and Mr Abbas agreed that the “need for a ceasefire and an end to the bloodshed” must be the top priority of all major powers and parties to the conflict.