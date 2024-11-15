Teenage girl who died on M5 after fleeing police vehicle named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 17-year-old girl who died after fleeing a police vehicle and being struck by a car on the M5 motorway has been named.

Tamzin Hall, from Wellington, was being transported to a custody suite in Bridgwater by two officers in an Avon and Somerset Police car from an address in Taunton, Somerset.

The car stopped on the northbound carriageway between junctions 25 at Taunton and 24 at Bridgwater shortly after 11pm on Monday.

The teenager got out of the stationary vehicle and was hit by a car on the southbound carriageway.

Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Tamzin’s family for their devastating loss Avon and Somerset Police

Paramedics attended the motorway within minutes but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is now investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Tamzin’s family for their devastating loss. A specially trained family liaison officer remains in contact with them to keep them updated and to provide support.

“The family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

IOPC director David Ford added: “This was a truly tragic incident and my thoughts are with Tamzin’s family and friends and everyone affected by the events of that evening.

“We are contacting her family to express our sympathies, explain our role, and set out how our investigation will progress. We will keep them fully updated as our investigation continues.

“Our role is to independently investigate all the circumstances surrounding this incident.”