Election ‘difficult’ for some MPs as Lucy Powell expresses ‘abuse’ concerns

The General Election was “particularly difficult for quite a number of colleagues”, Commons Leader Lucy Powell has said, as she expressed concerns about the “personalisation of targeted abuse”.

Ms Powell, who sits in Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet, told the PA news agency she does feel safe as an MP, but is “very conscious of the fact that you’re safe until the one time that you’re not”, as she reflected on what happened to her “dear friend” Jo Cox.

Earlier in the autumn a committee of MPs was established to examine threats against MPs and candidates.

Asked if she feels safe as an MP, Ms Powell – who has represented Manchester Central since 2012 – told PA: “I do, but I’m very conscious of the fact that you’re safe until the one time that you’re not and that’s the real risk.”

You can have these individuals who can kind of have obsessive views and turn that into action Lucy Powell

Speaking about Ms Cox, she added: “I’m sure she felt incredibly safe walking around the market towns of Batley and Spen and holding surgeries there.”

Labour MP Ms Cox was murdered in her West Yorkshire constituency in June 2016. She was stabbed and shot by far-right extremist Thomas Mair days before the Brexit referendum.

“You can have these individuals who can kind of have obsessive views and turn that into action, you can have more organised abuse and demonstrations and threatening behaviour. You can have lots of low level activity over time,” Ms Powell added.

“I think this election just gone was particularly difficult for quite a number of colleagues.”

In October it was announced that a committee of MPs chaired by the Speaker would look at threat levels against candidates and MPs, as well as the effectiveness of the response to any threats.

The Parliament website said the Speaker’s Conference would “help ensure that elections to the UK Parliament are conducted freely and fairly, without threats or violence; that candidates are able to campaign safely, with appropriate protection and support; and that elected representatives can do their job securely”.

Ms Powell expressed her concerns about the “personalisation of targeted abuse and security concerns” not just for MPs, but for people standing for office and “elected representatives in small town councils”.

“The personalisation and the whipping up of those kind of campaigns against individuals can have a really damaging effect on our democracy, on who wants to stand, who’s prepared to stand, on our public discourse,” she added.

She welcomed the Speaker’s Conference and said there needs to be an examination of the “root causes” of issues such as “sharing of mis and disinformation, around the role of outside actors in that, other facts of how they’re enforced, how they’re policed”.

A House of Commons spokesperson said the ability of members and staff to perform their duties safely “remains fundamental to our democracy”.

They said in a statement: “The House has established a Speaker’s Conference to consider the factors influencing the threat levels against MPs and candidates during the election period, and the effectiveness of the response to such threats.

“The conference is currently accepting written evidence and will in due course make recommendations about the arrangements necessary to secure free and fair elections, the appropriate protection of candidates at future UK-wide parliamentary elections, and of elected representatives thereafter.”