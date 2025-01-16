Tories accused of showing ‘collective amnesia’ over record in government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour has accused the Conservative Party of showing “collective amnesia” over its record in government as they were criticised over the state of the economy and corruption allegations surrounding Tulip Siddiq.

Commons leader Lucy Powell said the Conservatives had forgotten about their economic legacy, or the number of ministers who resigned under Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, when she was challenged by shadow Commons leader Jesse Norman on Thursday.

Mr Norman drew attention to Ms Siddiq’s departure as City minister on Tuesday over her links to her aunt’s regime in Bangladesh, and Rachel Reeves’ trip to Beijing.

Both welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza on Wednesday night.

Mr Norman told the Commons: “All one can say is that it has been another extraordinary week for the Government, though possibly not in the way that it would have wanted.

“We’ve had the Government’s own anti-corruption minister being named herself for corruption by another country, in the face of an international investigation into embezzlement of development and other funds.

“We’ve had the unusually unlovely sight of the Chancellor of the Exchequer in a desperate search for growth that’s taken her to Beijing and back, though with precious little result it seems.

“The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales said that stagflation – that toxic combination of recession and inflation – is now a live risk. Even the very modest GDP growth reported for November was below expectations.

“At some point, the Government’s spending splurge will doubtless start to nudge growth upwards over the coming year. But in the meantime we will have to look forward to the grim prospect to the national insurance changes in April and the horrors of the Employment Rights Bill.”

Ms Powell said: “It really has been quite incredible to watch the collective display of amnesia on the benches opposite over recent weeks. It’s like the last 14 years didn’t happen at all.”

She referred to Kemi Badenoch’s planned speech on Thursday where she will pledge to tell the public the truth “even when it’s difficult to hear”.

“I see the leader of the opposition is out today, in what has been briefed as her finally telling the truth about the Conservative record. That they didn’t have a plan for growth, that they weren’t honest with the British people, that they negotiated a bad Brexit deal, but it sounds like the honourable gentlemen didn’t quite get that memo,” Ms Powell said.

She went on to detail “fundamental weaknesses” that the Conservative government left behind in the economy.

She said: “Stagnant growth, low productivity, low wages, low skills, high mortgages, high debt, poor health, poor housing, woeful transport, deep-seated inequalities and no ambition under the previous government to gain the jobs of the future.

“We’re beginning to tackle these deep-rooted weaknesses, and that’s that’s the truth that he and his leader should be telling the country.”

The Commons leader said the party had strengthened the ministerial code and contrasted Ms Siddiq’s resignation to 36 ministers who quit under Boris Johnson, and four under Rishi Sunak.

“If he wants to compare the past government’s records on losing ministers, then I am quite happy to do that,” she said.

MPs heard they will vote on the final stages of the Armed Forces Commissioner Bill on Tuesday.

They will also be asked to approve a money motion on the Assisted Dying Bill, allowing it to be discussed at report stage, and the draft deposit scheme drinks containers in England and Northern Ireland.