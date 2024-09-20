LSE beats Oxford and Cambridge to top spot in UK university rankings

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The London School of Economics (LSE) has taken the top spot in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide for the first time, beating Oxford and Cambridge.

LSE moved up to first from fourth place last year, pushing both elite Oxbridge institutions down a place.

Oxford dropped from second to third place on the league table, while Cambridge went from third to fourth. The University of St Andrews, which ranked first last year, placed second.

LSE, founded in 1895, has also been named University of the Year 2025 by The Times and The Sunday Times. The University of Sheffield was runner-up for this award.

This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns around climate change and careers Helen Davies, guide editor

LSE won because of improved results for graduate prospects, student satisfaction and teaching quality, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

The social science-focused university’s win was also supported by its high proportion of students achieving a first or a 2:1, and third-place ranking for research.

Imperial College London was named University of the Year for Graduate Employment and the University of the Arts London came top for teaching quality.

In the overall league table, Durham University ranked fifth, Imperial sixth and University College London (UCL) placed seventh.

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life.

“But what and where to study — and how to pay for it — has never been tougher. This is where our comprehensive guide can help.

“This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns around climate change and careers and have added in a sustainability metric, teaming up with People & Planet, and boosted the weighting of graduate prospects.”

As someone still relatively new to LSE, I can genuinely say it is a university unlike any other Larry Kramer, LSE

Larry Kramer, president and vice chancellor of the London School of Economics and Political Science said: “This award is a tribute to LSE’s outstanding faculty and students, and global community.

“As someone still relatively new to LSE, I can genuinely say it is a university unlike any other.

“LSE’s combination of world-leading academics and motivated students, dedication to the social sciences, and international focus, while still being firmly rooted in London, makes it a very special place.”

The rankings can be found at www.thetimes.com/uk-university-rankings and the full results will also be published in the 96-page guide on Sunday.