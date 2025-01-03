‘Urgent action’ needed to save ‘crumbling’ social care sector, charities warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Social care organisations have called on the government to act “urgently” on plans for long-term funding and reform after it was revealed that proposals may not be delivered until 2028.

It comes as ministers announced the first steps to creating a National Care Service, with an independent commission led by Baroness Louise Casey expected to begin in the spring.

The commission will be split over two phases with the first, reporting to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in mid-2026, looking at the issues facing social care and recommending medium-term reforms.

The second phase is expected by 2028 and will make recommendations for the longer term.

Professor Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, said the announcement acknowledges “the decade-long crisis in social care”, but warned of the risk of it “becoming yet another repot that gathers dust while the sector crumbles”.

He said: “This commission will simply confirm what we already know – how many more reports must we endure before action is taken?

“The harm caused by the government’s inaction is already deep, and the consequences for those who currently draw on care will be irreparable if immediate intervention is not forthcoming.

“Waiting until 2028 is not an option. The people in care today cannot afford to wait any longer – their lives depend on action now.

“By the time this commission will conclude, any recommendations will likely be delayed until a new Parliament is in place, risking not just a missed opportunity to support individuals now, but potential for a shift in priorities that could leave the sector without the action it so desperately needs.

“We are ready to work alongside Baroness Casey and the Government to turn this commission into a catalyst for genuine change.

“But let’s be clear: the status quo is no longer an option. Every day without action means more vulnerable people are left without the care they urgently need now, while the already overwhelming pressures on the NHS continue to intensify.

“This isn’t about politics, it’s about people, and we need the Government to act now.”

Melanie Williams, president of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS), welcomed the announcement of a new independent commission, but said the timescales “are too long and mean there won’t be tangible changes until 2028″.

Similarly, Mike Padgham, chairman of the social care provider organisation the Independent Care Group (ICG), said “We welcome the measures announced today, especially those that help people remain independent in their own homes … After 30 years of neglect, the social care sector is on its knees and my biggest disappointment from today’s announcement is the timetable for major reform.

“We have to wait until mid-2026 before first stage reporting from the commission and then no doubt it will take time to implement the reforms.

“Then the second phase reports in 2028, again a long way down the road and perilously close to another general election. If the Government doesn’t get a second term, what happens to the recommendations?

“The sector has had enough of reports, we need to see urgent action.”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “The most sensitive issue of how to fund the social care needs of our rapidly ageing population is not set to be addressed until the second phase of the commission and this is a major concern, partly because today’s older people do not have time on their side but also because who knows what the state of the world, our politics or our economy will be by then?

“The risk is that future events prevent the progress we desperately need to see and the more long and drawn out the commission is, the greater the risk will be.

“Even if all goes well the reality is that it will be the early 2030s before older people and their families get substantial benefit from a transformed approach to social care.”

Kirsty McHugh, chief executive of Carers Trust, urged the government to make changes that “put carer voices and experiences at the heart of plans”.

She said: “It’s great to see the first steps towards reform of social care laid out today. We’re particularly encouraged by the commitment to look at the breadth of social care and not merely social care charges, plus the appointment of Baroness Casey.

“The failure of successive governments to fix social care has moved an unbearable burden onto the shoulders of unpaid carers.

“There is a real opportunity to make changes that put carer voices and experiences at the heart of plans. This must not be squandered.”

The chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, Layla Moran MP, welcomed the announcement but warned it could not “be an exercise in kicking the can down the road”.

She added: “We urge bravery and courage from the Government and all political parties to work together to act boldly and urgently.

“We are concerned that any further delay perpetuates the hardship for individuals and their families, as well as the cost to the NHS and local authorities.

“The first inquiry our Committee launched is investigating the costs resulting from delays to reform of the social care sector.

“In the first evidence session of this inquiry next week we will hear from experts on the subject, including Sir Andrew Dilnot and we will ask what impact inaction has had, fourteen years on from the Dilnot Commission’s recommendations to reform social care.”