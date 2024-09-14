Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot an estimated £5.2m after no player scoops top prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The jackpot in Wednesday’s Lotto will be an estimated £5.2 million after no-one bagged the top prize in the weekend draw.

No ticket-holder matched all six main numbers, and no one matched five and the bonus ball to win £1 million.

However, 51 people matched five of six numbers to win £1,750 each.

The winning Lotto numbers were 21, 27, 38, 47, 49 and 55 and the bonus number was 54.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Merlin were used.

No ticket-holder matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

Three players won £13,000 for matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 14, 21, 22 and 29 and the Thunderball was 09.

No ticket-holder won £500,000 for matching all five and the Thunderball, but six people won £5,000 by matching five numbers.