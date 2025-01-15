Saturday’s Lotto jackpot an estimated £4m after no midweek winners
Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £4 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw, but one player did become a millionaire.
The winning Lotto numbers were 11, 33, 34, 38, 55 and 57, while the bonus number was 20.
No ticket holders matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.
However, one player did match five of the six numbers plus the bonus to win £1 million.
Set of balls 2 and draw machine Lancelot were used.
No-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, to take home the £350,000 top prize.
Three players each won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 13, 14, 19, 30 and 37, while the Thunderball was 01.
No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.
Two players matched all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000 each.