Ticket-holder bags Saturday’s £4 million Lotto jackpot

A single ticket holder has won the £4 million jackpot in Saturday’s Lotto draw – and players have been urged to check their tickets.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow, what incredible news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s £4 million Lotto jackpot.

“What a Lotto luck already this year, as that makes it two jackpot wins in a week after another lucky ticket-holder won the £7.5 million Lotto jackpot last Saturday (January 4).

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Wednesday’s jackpot is an estimated £2 million, the National Lottery said.

The lucky winner matched all six main numbers to win £4,033,571, while two other players matched five of six and the bonus ball to win £1,000,000.

Saturday’s winning Lotto numbers were 02, 06, 10, 12, 28, 29 and the bonus number was 57.

Set of balls one and draw machine Guinevere were used.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as Lotto draw, one ticket holder matched all five numbers to win £350,000.

Another 27 players scooped £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 15, 20, 33, 39 and the Thunderball number was 05.

No players bagged the £500,000 top prize but three players won £5,000 for matching five numbers.

Mr Carter added: “Each week, players help generate around £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects. With over 700,000 grants awarded to date, this funding touches every part of the UK.

“From supporting the arts and sports sectors to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players’ participation makes a difference every single day.”