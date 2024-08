Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot an estimated £12.5m as no player scoops top prize

Support truly

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £12.5 million after no-one scooped the top prize in the weekend draw.

No ticket-holder matched all six main numbers.

Two people matched five and the bonus ball to win £1 million, and 65 people matched five of six numbers to win £1,750 each.

The winning Lotto numbers were 02, 03, 29, 45, 48, 52 and the bonus number was 54.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

No ticket-holder matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize in Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

One player won £13,000 for matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 19, 27, 33, 36 and the Thunderball was 12.

No ticket-holder won £500,000 for matching all five and the Thunderball, but three people won £5,000 by matching five numbers.