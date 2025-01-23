UK should ‘strengthen’ relationship with US after Trump return, says Tory peer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK should “strengthen and invest” in its relationship with the US, a former adviser to Rishi Sunak has told Parliament, following Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Conservative peer Lord Petitgas said many countries would “give their right arm” for a “special relationship” like the one the UK shares with the US.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat peer Lord Fox said forming a customs union with the European Union would enable the UK to resist the US president’s “bullying”.

Speaking in the House of Lords, Lord Petitgas also argued the current state of the UK’s economy has led to the country facing a “national emergency”.

During a debate on the conditions required for economic growth, he said: “We must address the size and cost of the public sector, when businesses face financial strain, they cut costs and innovate – the Government must also do so.

“The DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) initiative in the US should not be underestimated. For better or worse, it will make the political weather in this policy area.

“By streamlining public services, improving efficiency, we can lower expenditure while keeping quality.”

He added: “We must strengthen and invest in our special relationship with the US, this is the largest economy in the world, it’s the only one that seems to be working.

“As we move further into an American century, an AI (artificial intelligence) driven century, leveraging the unique ties with the US will be critical for trade, investment and innovation for this country.

“Few nations enjoy such privileged connections, many would give their right arm for it, we must capitalise on it fully to secure (our) economic future.”

On the UK’s economy, he said: “We face what I believe is nothing short of a national emergency, a situation that demands both action (and) decisive leadership.

“Only by fostering confidence in more businesses and investors can we create an environment conducive to sustained growth and ultimately prosperity for all.”

Liberal Democrat peer Lord Fox said: “People are already struggling with the cost of living and are now really worried what a Trump presidency will mean for our economy.

“Forming a customs union with the EU would put us in a much stronger position to resist Trump’s bullying. It would be a win, win for our country.”