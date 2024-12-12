Peer faces six-month suspension after ‘bullying’ staff over a suitcase

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A former Marks & Spencer executive is facing a six-month suspension from the House of Lords after repeatedly breaking Parliament’s rules on bullying and harassment.

The House of Lords Conduct Committee found Lord Andrew Stone demonstrated a “clear pattern” of “poor behaviour” after he bullied two parliamentary security officers in an incident relating to a suitcase.

It is the third time since 2019 that Lord Stone, a former joint managing director of Marks & Spencer, has been found to have bullied or harassed parliamentary staff.

Despite the hope we expressed in 2020, Lord Stone appears to have no greater insight into his behaviour now than he did then House of Lords Conduct Committee

According to a report published by the Conduct Committee on Thursday, Lord Stone used an “aggressive and demeaning” tone when contacted by security staff after leaving his suitcase unattended by an entrance to the parliamentary estate, contrary to the rules.

The report said: “In subsequent exchanges with security officers, on the telephone and in person, Lord Stone raised his voice, gesticulated, spoke over them and described (an officer) as ‘thick and stupid’.

“He refused to move his suitcase and told the security officer, ‘I don’t care if they piss on it’.”

In his response to allegations he bullied staff, Lord Stone admitted using “rude words” and becoming “argumentative and aggressive” but denied “using my authority to push people around or bully”, adding he “identified with being on the autistic spectrum”.

Complaining that security officers had insisted on “the rules”, he told the House of Lords Commissioner for Standards: “Perhaps I need try (sic) not to be angered by this sort of senseless, inconvenient ruling.”

But the commissioner found Lord Stone had bullied the security staff and recommended he be suspended from the House for six months – a conclusion the Conduct Committee agreed with after the peer appealed against the findings.

The Committee’s report follows two other findings against Lord Stone. In 2019, the standards commissioner found he had sexually harassed a member of staff, leading to him losing the Labour whip.

We urge Lord Stone to use his time away from the House to seek professional support that will help him control his behaviour in future House of Lords Conduct Committee

He agreed to take part in a course of “bespoke training and behaviour coaching sessions”, which were directed to continue in 2020 after new complaints of harassment predating the 2019 case were made against him.

At that time he was warned further breaches of the parliamentary behaviour code could lead to a “much more severe sanction”.

In Thursday’s report, the Conduct Committee said: “The present case demonstrates that the clear pattern of Lord Stone’s poor behaviour continues.

“Despite the hope we expressed in 2020, Lord Stone appears to have no greater insight into his behaviour now than he did then.

“His continued inability to control his behaviour and to treat staff with respect and courtesy is unacceptable.”

The committee added: “We urge Lord Stone to use his time away from the House to seek professional support that will help him control his behaviour in future.”

Peers need to approve the sanction before it can be implemented, with a vote to do so expected early in 2025.