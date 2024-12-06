Tory peer and donor Lord Rami Ranger forfeits CBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Conservative peer Lord Rami Ranger has forfeited his CBE.

A notice published in the London Gazette on Friday said the King had directed Lord Ranger’s CBE would be “cancelled and annulled”.

The Forfeiture Committee, which decides on whether to strip someone of an honour, is understood to have taken the decision after considering social media posts made by Lord Ranger about the Sikh community, along with comments in the media about Pakistanis.

It also considered the House of Lords Standards Commissioner’s finding in June 2023 that Lord Ranger had harassed and bullied Indian journalist Poonam Joshi in a series of tweets, the PA news agency understands.

Lord Ranger, who has donated around £1.5 million to the Conservative Party since 2009, was made a CBE in 2016 for services to business and community cohesion.

He was ennobled in 2019 in Theresa May’s resignation honours list but lost the Conservative whip after he was censured by the standards commissioner.

Lord Ranger apologised to Ms Joshi for his conduct, which included calling her “toxic”, “a total nutcase”, and “the epitome of filth and garbage”, after the Lords Standards Commissioner found he had bullied and harassed her.

The Conservatives returned the whip to Lord Ranger in November this year.

PA understands that while Lord Ranger apologised for his actions, the Forfeiture Committee considered his behaviour combined with the fact he was made a CBE for his work on community cohesion meant it was appropriate for him to forfeit his honour.

Lord Ranger is one of six people to lose their honours on Friday, with others including tech entrepreneur Lawrence Jones, who lost his MBE after being jailed for 15 years for a number of sexual offences last year.

The Forfeiture Committee can recommend someone loses an honour for a variety of reasons, including criminal convictions and bringing the honours system into disrepute.

People to have forfeited their honours for bringing the system into disrepute previously include rapper Wiley, who lost his MBE earlier this year after making a series of antisemitic posts on social media, and former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells, who returned her CBE over her involvement in the Horizon scandal.

According to its website, the committee does not carry out investigations itself, but “reflects the findings of official investigations and makes a recommendation of whether or not the honours system has been brought into disrepute”.