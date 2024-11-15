Military horse injured after bolting through London returns to service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A military horse that was injured after getting loose in central London earlier this year has returned to service.

Vida was one of five horses spooked by rubble being dropped through a plastic tunnel while on an exercise in Belgravia on April 24.

Pictures taken of the incident showed the grey horse covered in blood as it bolted for several miles along city streets.

Equine charity The Horse Trust, which subsequently cared for the animal in Buckinghamshire, announced on Friday that Vida had returned to the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment (HCMR) “after five months of respite”.

The horse was “given the time and space to recover both physically and emotionally” and was often seen “rolling happily in the mud”, the charity said.

Three of the four other HCMR horses involved – Tennyson, Trojan and Vanquish – took part in Trooping the Colour in June after making “swift and successful” recoveries.

Jeanette Allen, chief executive of The Horse Trust, said: “It’s been our honour to give Vida a place of respite and recovery.

“Vida has come to hold a particular place in our hearts, he’s been a joy to care for, partly as we don’t have to groom that muddy monster for parade!

“He’s had a lovely time, and we are extremely proud of him as he sets off back to his role in the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.”

Nicola Housby Skeggs, veterinary director at the charity, said Vida’s return to service was “bittersweet”.

She said: “He has been an absolute superstar, winning the groom’s hearts (and treats). We are so pleased to see him make such a fantastic recovery.

“While he will be missed here, as a relative youngster, he is certainly now ready for some exercise.”

Animal rights group Peta wrote to the HMCR’s commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Mathew Woodward, in June, calling for all five horses involved in the incident to be retired permanently.

Kate Werner, Peta’s senior campaigns manager, wrote: “Tradition is never an excuse for animal suffering, and each horse deserves to live free from the stress they endure when paraded through a busy, loud capital city with a human on their back, all for the amusement of noisy, unpredictable crowds.”