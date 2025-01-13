Second man charged with assisting Daniel Khalife after prison escape
Adeel Khan, 30, from Waltham Forest, east London is accused of helping Khalife after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A second man has been charged with helping former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped from prison.
Adeel Khan, 30, from Waltham Forest, east London, is accused of helping Khalife after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth by tying himself to the underside of a food delivery truck in September 2023.
Khan has also been charged with possession of a phone in prison, the Metropolitan Police said.
He was charged by postal requisition earlier this month and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Last week Imran Chowdhury, 25, from Chingford, east London, was also charged with helping Khalife after he broke out of jail.
Chowdhury appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 7 and denied one count of assisting an escaped prisoner.
He was bailed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 4.
Khalife, 23, was found guilty of spying for Iran after a trial in November 2024.
Jurors at Woolwich Crown Court found he had breached the Official Secrets and Terrorism Acts.
He had already admitted escaping from Wandsworth Prison, but was cleared of carrying out a bomb hoax at the Army barracks where he had been based.