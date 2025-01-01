Revellers brave wind, rain and grey skies to watch New Year’s Day Parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A loud bang, a burst of red, white and blue confetti and lots of cheering marked the start of the rain-soaked and delayed London New Year’s Day Parade.

Hundreds of umbrellas went up at the time the parade, which was delayed by 30 minutes, was due to begin as a heavy downpour drenched revellers. They were greeted by strong gusts, grey skies, rain and a chill in the air plus bagpipers who powered through their playlists despite the bad weather.

Brass bands and bagpipers kicked off the festivities, soon followed by a guitar band who sang the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine.

DJs, who were dressed in plastic hooded raincoats, blasted the sunny party sounds of calypso from an open-top bus and a cheerleading troupe put on a show.

More than 10,000 performers from across the globe, including singer Peter Andre, took part in the parade which covered a two-mile route through London’s West End.

The “more than frisky” wind conditions, which meant no inflatable cartoon characters could be used, had been a safety concern, according to parade spokesman Dan Kirkby.

He said: “Hundreds of thousands of people turned up. I would suggest it is one of the best parades we have ever had, particularly given the conditions.

“We showed a little stiff upper lip (in organising it), as did everybody who performed. The warmth of the welcome from the crowd was amazing.”

Mr Kirkby added: “To be honest, we were never worried about the rain. It just means that we get wet and this is London in the winter when it is often chilly and wet.

“We were more worried about the wind, which was more than frisky before we got the go-ahead to start.

“It has all been a moment of wonderment and a point in time where the world could see that London is a city with people of all cultures, has a sense of humour about itself and has a terrific spirit.”

London, like much of England and Wales, was covered by a yellow warning for wind until 3pm from the Met Office, which forecast the squally cold front and a band of heavy rain that hit the event.

A number of other new year celebrations had been cancelled due to the weather.

Byron Villis, 16, who was on a trip to London with his mother Nina from their home in Bristol, said he was having fun.

He said: “The big floats that come along with the music add to the atmosphere.

“The people who are performing and have organised this have already done the hard bit. We are just standing here. It is fun.”

His mother said: “These kinds of things take so much effort and forethought that not to come feels a little disrespectful.

“I think we owe it to them to come, stand around in the rain and enjoy their efforts.

“We have got our ponchos and we are fine. There is a lot of energy.”

Housing concierge Gary Harris, 55, of Croydon, south London, said: “I just came down here to support the parade in the rain.

“There are so many who have come from so far that I felt I had to. I have come three years on the bounce to this. I knew it was going to rain but felt it was important to support it.”

Helene Dahlin, 21, and Emma Jorgensen, 19, both of Herning, Denmark, decided to see the parade as part of their Christmas trip to London.

Ms Jorgensen said: “We came to see it as it is very different to back home. In Denmark, people would be hungover today. It is good to see people have come out.”

Ms Dahlin added: “There is a lot of good energy when the music is playing. It is very wet but it is fun.”