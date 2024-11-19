Farmers in tweed, children on toy tractors and celebrities join London protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Farmers in tweed jackets, children on toy tractors and celebrities were among those packed along Whitehall to protest against changes to agricultural inheritance tax.

The Metropolitan Police estimated 13,000 people attended Tuesday’s protest in central London, which called on the Government to scrap those changes announced in the Chancellor’s Budget last month.

Seemingly unphased by the consistent downpour, farmers and their supporters from across the country attended the rally – with people from Northumberland, to Buckinghamshire, to Devon taking to the streets of Westminster.

They gathered in a peaceful protest which has resulted in no arrests so far, according to the Met.

But the force said tractor drivers who ploughed through barriers at the protest will be reported.

A red tractor drove over a traffic cone and through a no entry sign on Whitehall at around midday, with a blue tractor entering the protest area behind it.

Famous faces dotted the crowd including composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, TV personality Jeremy Clarkson – along with stars from the reality TV show Clarkson’s Farm – and leading politicians Kemi Badenoch, Sir Ed Davey and Nigel Farage.

Mr Farage told farmers at the protest: “I can feel myself that today is not just about inheritance tax. It really is farmers versus Starmer.”

The rhyme featured heavily in signs and banners, with people holding placards that read “Starmer the farmer harmer”.

Rachel Reeves was also referenced on signs, with one placard showing the Chancellor photoshopped as a grim reaper next to two cows in a field with the caption: “Rachel reaper killing feeders.”

The bulk of the protest was stationary, with people gathered on Whitehall listening to speeches – including one by Clarkson who last month underwent a heart procedure and told the crowd on Tuesday: “I’m off my tits on codeine and paracetamol up here.”

A small group broke off briefly to march in a loop on the roads around Westminster, led by children on toy tractors.

Farmers in attendance stressed how the Budget will impact their futures.

Jen, from Yorkshire, who did not give her surname, told the PA news agency: “I’ll be seventh generation on our farm and essentially, if the Budget goes through, then that means that I won’t be able to take over my family farm because between me and my brother we would have to sell up to be able to pay the tax.

“It’s something we’ve both been passionate about from when we were little kids, ever since we could walk, always been involved – it’s a lifestyle.”

The 24-year-old said they would have to pay about £1.2 million if the Government does not scrap the tax changes.

“We have spoken to our accountant, solicitors, and once something happens to our parents – unless there is some change, unless there’s something we can do – then it’s not possible for us,” she said.

“The logistics of it for us to keep going just isn’t financially viable at all, even with an outside job, you still wouldn’t be able to bring in enough money to be able to pay that off.”

Farmers also told how the tax changes will affect their daily lives.

Daniel Spours, a tenant farmer from north Northumberland, said “every single farmer” in his area will be affected by the Budget.

He said: “We are about £60,000 worse off next year from payments that have been slashed by the Government.

“Going forward, there is more taxes to come on fertiliser that’s going to affect us hugely as well, so it’s looking pretty grim.”

Oliver Atkinson, a young farmer in east Hampshire, said changes to inheritance tax will mean farmers have to take on debt to pay off taxes.

The 28-year-old said: “It means farming becomes more unviable.

“Unless people want to pay more for their food, I am not sure the public are going to be very pleased with what’s coming.”

Crowds started to disperse at around 1pm after they were asked by organisers to give the Met Police a round of applause and to ensure no litter was left behind.

A small group of people were seen pushing wheelbarrows of fresh produce, with nearby farmers explaining the vegetables were being taken to a food bank.