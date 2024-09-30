Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry all smiles at London charity event for children

The duke swept into the Royal Lancaster Hotel to meet youngsters and their parents who will be recognised with awards from the charity WellChild.

Tony Jones
Monday 30 September 2024 11:11
The Duke of Sussex arrives for the annual WellChild Awards 2024 in London (Yui Mok/PA)
The Duke of Sussex arrives for the annual WellChild Awards 2024 in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The Duke of Sussex was all smiles for a rare royal event in the UK – honouring the achievements of youngsters battling serious conditions.

Harry swept into London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel to meet children, teenagers and their parents who will be recognised with awards from the charity WellChild.

The duke looked relaxed as he began one of only a handful of events he now stages in the UK, following his move to America with his family.

It allows us to give our inspiring winners a night they will never forget, a night that will always stay with them

WellChild chief executive Matt James

The visit will raise speculation about whether Harry and his estranged brother the Prince of Wales will see each other, or if the duke will make a trip to Scotland to spend time with his father the King.

As WellChild’s patron for more than 15 years, Harry has regularly attended the awards ceremony staged by the organisation, the national charity for seriously ill children and their families.

WellChild chief executive Matt James said Harry’s involvement with the charity was “huge for us”.

He added: “It does two things, it allows us to give our inspiring winners a night they will never forget, a night that will always stay with them.

“But also, it provides us with a platform to tell their stories which is really important for a group of families whose challenges often go unrecognised and misunderstood.”

The awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country’s seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who keep them healthy and happy, including health, social care and education professionals.

In past years Harry has been joined by wife Meghan but travelled alone to London from their home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California where the couple established a new life for themselves and their children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

