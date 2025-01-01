London defies weather with spectacular fireworks display to ring in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thousands of people saw in 2025 on the banks of the River Thames as London defied weather concerns with a spectacular firework display.

The weather forced outdoor celebrations in Edinburgh and other places across the UK to be cancelled, but London’s annual display went ahead in clear skies.

After Big Ben marked the start of the new year, the 11-minute display began with the message “Your New Year Is Unwritten”.

To a diverse soundtrack covering the likes of Vera Lynn, Sir Elton John, Travis, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, One Direction and Charli XCX with voiceovers from people including Dame Imelda Staunton and Sir Ian McKellen, the celebration looked back at 2024 with topics including the weather, the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, Euro 2024.

The celebration doubled as a 25th birthday party for the London Eye, which provided the centre point for the fireworks, with the message to “honour our history and never give up hope for our future”.

The Mayor of London’s office said around 100,000 ticketholders had attended the display, which included more than 12,000 fireworks and 420 lights.

Declaring that London will “always be a city of hope and place for everyone”, the display ended with a message from Paddington Bear that “anyone can fit in” in London before a version of Auld Lang Syne by Boney M.

The show was organised by the Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, who had declared it the “biggest fireworks taking place anywhere across Europe”.

He said: “It’s fantastic to welcome 2025 with our biggest and best-ever New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“From honouring the heroes of the D-Day landings to Paddington Bear celebrating our capital’s diversity, I’m proud that we sent a message of hope and love to the world, as we build a better London for everyone.”

Crowds sheltered under umbrellas to watch fireworks and enjoy entertainment in Manchester, but the weather curtailed celebrations elsewhere with fireworks displays in Blackpool, Newcastle, Ripon in North Yorkshire and the Isle of Wight axed.

The Met Office has numerous weather warnings in place across the country with almost every region affected throughout New Year’s Eve and into Wednesday.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, which include a street party and fireworks, were cancelled due to safety concerns.

With midnight approaching, small crowds began gathering on Princes Street within sight of Edinburgh Castle.

As the minutes ticked down, they watched small intermittent bursts of fireworks go off near the castle, some filming on phones or giving ironic cheers.

With 10 seconds to go, a ragged countdown broke out among the crowd, followed by cheers, hugs and bursts of Auld Lang Syne when the hour came.

The revellers were then treated to a small fireworks display from somewhere to the west of Princes Street, which lasted for about a minute, before they began to disperse.