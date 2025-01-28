Man sets world record for most museums visited in 24 hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has sped his way across London using a kick scooter to achieve a Guinness World Records title for the most museums visited in 24 hours.

Ben Melham, 42, whizzed his way around 42 museums including The Barbican Art Gallery, The British Museum, The Science Museum and The Natural History Museum on October 25.

Following verification from the world records team, he was recently declared a world record holder, beating the 33-museum feat achieved by Sujoy Kumar Mitra and Swaroop Dawrani in Delhi, India.

Mr Melham, who is from London and lives in Surrey, said: “Museums are essential to our understanding of who we are and where we come from.

“Through this record attempt, I hoped to raise awareness and inspire greater engagement with museums and the incredible collections they safeguard.”

Mr Melham, who is a leading expert in the operation and sustainability of museums and cultural institutions, shows no signs of slowing down in his pursuit to encourage others to enjoy museums as much as he does.

He is at the halfway mark of another world record attempt – the most museums visited in a year.

Adam Millward, managing editor of Guinness World Records, said “Hundreds of thousands of visitors make a beeline to the British capital each year to immerse themselves in history, science, engineering, art and nature – as well as a few more delightfully esoteric collections.

“With his record-setting 24-hour culture dash, Ben has highlighted the rich diversity of London’s museum landscape.

“It’s a reminder to locals and tourists alike that there’s always something new to explore and learn about, albeit ideally at a slightly less frantic pace than this record demanded of Ben.”