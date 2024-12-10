Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Ilford following explosion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two people were taken to hospital as 60 firefighters tackled a blaze following an explosion in a street in east London.

Footage on social media showed the moment of the blast at the terraced building in Ley Street, Ilford, which sent debris onto the road as vehicles, including a double decker bus, were nearby.

At the fire’s height, the first floor and loft conversion were fully alight and two people were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service, the London Fire Brigade said.

The alarm over the fire, at the terraced house which had been converted into flats with a loft conversion, was raised at 4.09pm.

Station commander Darren McTernan is at the scene and he said: “Firefighters worked hard to bring this fire under control. Crews will remain on scene throughout the evening.

“Ley Street remains closed between Eastern Avenue and Vicarage Road, impacting traffic in the surrounding area, so please continue to avoid the area if you can.

“One of the brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used at the scene as a water tower to help fight the fire from above. The brigade’s drone team were also deployed to the incident, offering the incident commander an aerial view of the scene.”

Crews from Ilford, Dagenham, Barking and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

The cause of the fire, which was brought under control by 6.23pm, is being investigated.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent resources including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic practitioner, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (Hart).

“We treated three people. We took two to hospital and discharged a third at the scene.”