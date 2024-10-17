Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

13-year-old boy stabbed in south-east London

Officers were called to the incident in Bexleyheath at 3.31pm on Thursday.

Pol Allingham
Thursday 17 October 2024 13:45
(Nick Ansell/PA)
(Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

A boy has been stabbed in the middle of the afternoon in south-east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the scene in Broadway, Bexleyheath, at 3.31pm on Thursday and found the boy, who they believe is 13, suffering from a stab injury.

London Ambulance Service also attended and he was taken to hospital.

The Met is waiting for an update on his condition.

A “juvenile” was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at a south London police station, officers said.

The force said on Thursday evening that a crime scene remains in place as it carries out inquiries.

