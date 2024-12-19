Senior doctor ‘saw son receiving inadequate care’ at hospital where she works

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A senior doctor has said she witnessed her ill son “receiving inadequate care” at the hospital where she works before he died.

William Hewes died aged 22 at Homerton Hospital in January last year within 24 hours of being admitted after his meningitis, caused by a meningococcal infection, developed into sepsis.

The sporty 6 ft 6 young man, who was studying history and politics at university, was said to have been fit and healthy before the infection.

An inquest into his death was due to get under way at Poplar Coroners Court on Thursday but it was adjourned to February 13.

Deborah Burns, Mr Hewes’ mother, is a consultant paediatrician at the east London hospital where her son died and has been a doctor there for more than 20 years.

In a statement provided by her lawyers, she said: “I was present throughout his admission. I witnessed him receiving inadequate care despite my raising concerns. I was not listened to at the time and I watched him die.

“Since then, I have met with almost two years of resistance and lack of engagement. This has taken a terrible toll on me and my family and added another layer of pain to our grief.

“All I was asking was for an open, honest and thorough investigation to take place so that vital lessons could be learnt from William’s death. I have a personal moral duty and professional obligation to act on what I witnessed.

“The added dimension is that it is my workplace. I wanted to help prevent what happened to William happening to other young people, to give them the best chances of survival to be able to continue to live their lives, to contribute to society, to love and be loved, as William very much was.”

It is difficult to understand how an organisation to which Deborah dedicated her life as a paediatrician could so profoundly let her and her son down Kate Rohde, Fieldfisher

She wants the inquest to look into whether there were any delays in her son’s care which affected the outcome in his case and whether there are any lessons that need to be learned, according to an independent expert witness for the family, Dr Ron Daniels.

Kate Rohde, a lawyer at Fieldfisher representing the family, said: “It is difficult to understand how an organisation to which Deborah dedicated her life as a paediatrician could so profoundly let her and her son down.

“If Deborah, an experienced paediatrician, was not listened to, what hope do other parents have of getting doctors to hear their concerns?

“We cannot keep giving stories to the press about mismanagement of sepsis and see no change in how medical staff react. We now call on the trust to listen, to learn and to improve – otherwise, what else can we do?”

Homerton Hospital has been approached for comment.