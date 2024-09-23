Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenage boy stabbed to death in south-east London

No arrests have been made.

Ted Hennessey
Monday 23 September 2024 05:00
A police cordon near the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich, where a teenage boy was stabbed to death on Sunday (Rosie Shead/PA)
A police cordon near the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich, where a teenage boy was stabbed to death on Sunday (Rosie Shead/PA) (PA Wire)

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police was called at around 6.30pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance on Eglinton Road, Woolwich.

The boy was found at the scene with a stab injury and he died a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed.

No arrests have been made and a crime scene is in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5989/22Sep.

