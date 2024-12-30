Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dog which plunged 30m down waterfall is pulled to safety

The dog escaped with ‘bumps and scrapes’ following a fall down the Devil’s Pulpit, near Loch Lomond.

Sarah Ward
Monday 30 December 2024 07:30 EST
Margot the dog was rescued from the Devil’s Pulpit on Sunday (Lomond Mountain Rescue Team/PA)
Margot the dog was rescued from the Devil’s Pulpit on Sunday (Lomond Mountain Rescue Team/PA)

A dog which plunged 30 metres down a waterfall has been rescued.

The dog, named Margot, fell in the Devil’s Pulpit area of Finnich Glen, near Loch Lomond, Stirlingshire, just after 11.30am on Sunday.

Rescuers from Lomond Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in pulling Margot to safety.

A spokesperson for Lomond Mountain Rescue Team said: “Once on scene, a rescue plan was agreed, and a rigging system was quickly and efficiently organised to lower a team member down to the dog.

“The dog, Margot, was very co-operative with its rescuer, and was soon hauled back up onto the bank, where it was reunited with its owner and taken to be checked over by a vet.”

Margot was unharmed and had “bumps and scrapes” following the accident.

