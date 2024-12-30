Dog which plunged 30m down waterfall is pulled to safety
The dog escaped with ‘bumps and scrapes’ following a fall down the Devil’s Pulpit, near Loch Lomond.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A dog which plunged 30 metres down a waterfall has been rescued.
The dog, named Margot, fell in the Devil’s Pulpit area of Finnich Glen, near Loch Lomond, Stirlingshire, just after 11.30am on Sunday.
Rescuers from Lomond Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in pulling Margot to safety.
A spokesperson for Lomond Mountain Rescue Team said: “Once on scene, a rescue plan was agreed, and a rigging system was quickly and efficiently organised to lower a team member down to the dog.
“The dog, Margot, was very co-operative with its rescuer, and was soon hauled back up onto the bank, where it was reunited with its owner and taken to be checked over by a vet.”
Margot was unharmed and had “bumps and scrapes” following the accident.