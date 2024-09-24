Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jet2 passenger died on flight to Liverpool – report

The crew declared a medical emergency around two hours into the flight from Bulgaria on September 16.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 24 September 2024 07:32
A Jet2.com passenger died onboard a flight to Liverpool, it has been reported (Alamy/PA)
A Jet2.com passenger died onboard a flight to Liverpool, it has been reported (Alamy/PA)

A Jet2.com passenger died onboard a flight to Liverpool, it has been reported.

The man suffered a cardiac arrest on the flight from Burgas, Bulgaria, according to aviation news website AIRLIVE.

Jet2.com confirmed that a passenger died.

We can confirm that the customer sadly passed away

Jet2.com

The crew declared a medical emergency around two hours into the flight on September 16.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was diverted to Cologne, Germany.

A Jet2.com spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS3214 from Burgas to Liverpool John Lennon diverted to Cologne on Monday 16th September, due to a customer requiring medical assistance.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

