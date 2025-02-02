Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

In Pictures: Colourful parades mark Chinese Year of the Snake

London and Liverpool are among the UK cities to have been holding celebrations.

Pa
Sunday 02 February 2025 08:51 EST
Performers take part in Chinese new year celebrations in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Performers take part in Chinese new year celebrations in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Performers have taken to the streets in London and Liverpool to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac.

The parade in Chinatown in the capital is part of the biggest Chinese new year celebration outside of China.

The arrival of the Year of the Snake was also marked in style in Liverpool, which hosted the Chinese dragon, lion and unicorn procession.

