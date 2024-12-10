Culture Secretary says she is prepared to take action on ‘cultures of silence’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said she is “prepared to take further action” if the media industry cannot address “cultures of silence and issues being swept under the rug” in relation to claims of misconduct.

Appearing before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday, Ms Nandy spoke about recent questions of behaviour, including those around MasterChef host Gregg Wallace, who has stepped back from the hit cooking show as production company Banijay UK investigates allegations of misconduct.

She said: “Having spoken with the BBC in recent weeks about the Gregg Wallace allegations, I am really clear that we’re seeing too many of these cultures of silence and issues being swept under the rug.

“People who cannot advance through the current complaints system because it would have an impact on their career, potentially ending their career.

“And I am clear that people need to be heard, action has to be taken and perpetrators have to be held to account.”

Ms Nandy said that she is meeting the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) on Wednesday, an independent body tackling bullying and harassment in the sector.

She added: “They think, and I instinctively think, that it is better if the industry grips this, but if they don’t I will be prepared to take further action.”

The BBC has previously said it will not “tolerate behaviour that falls below the standards we expect” and will continue to champion “a culture that is kind, inclusive and respectful”.

In the message sent to staff by the corporation’s director-general, Tim Davie, and Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, on Friday, they also said that they would be supporting Banijay UK, the producers of MasterChef, in their investigation.

Last week Wallace apologised for claiming complaints about his behaviour came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”, adding he will “take some time out”.

His lawyers have previously strongly denied “he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”, according to BBC News.