Cabinet minister rejects claims that Musk pushed Government into grooming action

A Cabinet minister has rejected claims that Elon Musk’s social media posts spurred the Government into action on grooming gangs.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she does not believe “that this Government is being driven by what happens on social media” as she pushed back against claims the interventions of the tech billionaire had led ministers to launch a new investigation.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced an audit on Thursday into the current scale and nature of “gang-based exploitation” across the country as well as local reviews into grooming in some areas.

The announcement came following weeks of pressure on the issue, including from the X owner.

Asked if the tech boss’ intervention had prompted the Government’s action, Ms Nandy told Sky News: “I utterly refute that.”

She was also asked about the topic on BBC Breakfast, and told the programme: “We’re not a Government that governs by social media. We govern for the real world.

“Victims have been warning over and over again, telling the same story about the systems that were supposed to protect them, protecting themselves, and young women who weren’t believed because they were young, they were female, and they were working-class.

“We know what needs to be done, and as a Government we are wasting no time in getting on and making sure that we deliver for those young women.”

Asked about suggestions from her ministerial colleague Sir Chris Bryant that the social media discussion may have influenced Government action, Ms Nandy said: “I don’t agree for a moment that this Government is being driven by what happens on social media.

“There is far too much heat on social media. Not enough light.”

Sir Keir Starmer, meanwhile, said he had learned to “shut off the noises” when asked about Mr Musk’s views on the UK.

“In the end, my experience is focus on what matters.

“Ignore the noises off. I’ve had noises off for 10 years. Learn to focus and shut off the noises,” he told The Sun.

On Thursday, Ms Cooper told Parliament about two parts of a £10 million fund to tackle grooming gangs and child sexual abuse, namely a three-month “rapid audit” of the current situation across the country, and “victim-centred, locally-led inquiries” in five areas – including Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Mr Musk had directly insulted safeguarding minister Jess Phillips on social media, after she declined a request from Oldham Council for a Whitehall-led inquiry into child sexual abuse in the town, saying it should follow other towns in commissioning its own inquiry.

The plans for local reviews drew criticism for not going far enough, and Ms Cooper’s Conservative counterpart, shadow home secretary Chris Philp, described them as “wholly inadequate”.

He said: “We now believe as many as 50 towns could have been affected, so IICSA (Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse) barely scratched the surface.

“The Home Secretary has announced Government support for only five local inquiries. Let me say this is wholly inadequate when we know up to 50 towns are affected.”