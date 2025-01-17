Lammy and Nandy launch ‘soft power council’ to boost UK on global stage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leading figures across the arts, culture and sport will be brought together as part of a new “soft power council” aimed at transforming Britain’s role on the global stage.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy will jointly chair the group which the Government says is designed to drive growth and security by making the most of the country’s cultural exports.

It is understood the council will seek to work alongside institutions like the royal family, which counts US President-elect Donald Trump among its admirers and is seen as one of Britain’s biggest soft power assets, to boost influence internationally.

The Foreign Office said the body would bring together “experts from across culture, sport, the creative industries and geopolitics”.

It will seek ways for these sectors to work closer with Whitehall to help revive the economy and improve security, for example through Government campaigns and a “systematic” approach to cultural and sporting calendars.

Mr Lammy said: “Soft power is fundamental to the UK’s impact and reputation around the world. I am often struck by the enormous love and respect which our music, sport, education and institutions generate on every continent.

“But we have not taken a sufficiently strategic approach to these huge assets as a country. Harnessing soft power effectively can help to build relationships, deepen trust, enhance our security and drive economic growth.

“That is why I have created the soft power council to channel British expertise as we look to reimagine Britain’s role on the world stage, reinvigorate alliances and forge new partnerships.”

Ms Nandy said: “From the Premier League and Peaky Blinders to Adele and the BBC World Service, Britain’s cultural exports showcase the best of Britain around the world.

“When international investors look to the UK, it is so often our iconic sporting events, performing arts, media outlets and creative industries that make the UK such an attractive place to grow and invest.

“We are determined to strengthen our soft power abroad, and in turn deliver a major boost to our economy, as we focus on our missions to create jobs and spread opportunity across the UK.”

The council is expected to draw on the work of the royal family, such as their overseas visits, to amplify some of the UK’s other soft power work taking place abroad.

The launch comes at a critical point for international relations, with unease in some western capitals about potential trade tariffs and a changed US approach to foreign policy under the second Trump administration.

Ms Nandy is also set to announce £60 million in funding for the creative industries at a summit in Gateshead on Friday as the Government continues its search for growth.

More than 250 businesses and cultural leaders will attend the event at the Glasshouse International Centre for Music, where she will confirm a package of Government support for projects such as start-up video game studios and grassroots music venues.