Annual Covid day of reflection to be held on March 9

The annual day of reflection in memory of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the UK will be held on March 9 next year.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy described the occasion as an opportunity to remember those who died and the sacrifices people made when the Covid-19 virus took hold in 2020.

The date was moved from being held on the anniversary of the UK lockdown – March 23 – to the first Sunday of March, following a recommendation by the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration.

It will be the fifth annual day of reflection, with the first having been held in 2021.

Ms Nandy said: “The Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on all of us. This Day of Reflection is an opportunity to remember the friends and loved ones that we lost, as well as the sacrifices that so many people made.

“There are lots of ways to take part in the Day of Reflection, whether it’s organising or attending a community event, or remembering in your own way at home. It’s important that people take part in the way that is right for them.”

Covid commemoration commission chairwoman Baroness Morgan said: “As each year passes since the height of the pandemic it can feel as if Covid is more and more of a distant memory.

“And yet I know from the conversations the UK Covid Commemoration Commissioners had, that those who lost loved ones appreciate a day when many others will also remember those who lost their lives with them.

“Today’s announcement of the 2025 Day of Reflection is therefore very welcome.”

Last year, people were encouraged to come together and tell the stories they could not share at funerals and wakes in the pandemic, with the initiative supported by celebrities including Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter and sports presenter Gaby Roslin – as well as political leaders across the UK.