Lions rescued from war zone in Ukraine arrive at their new home in Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two lionesses which were rescued from a conflict zone in Ukraine have arrived at their new home in Scotland.

Luna and Plusza, both aged four, arrived at the Five Sisters Zoo, West Calder, West Lothian, on Wednesday night.

The lionesses were rescued from an area affected by heavy shelling in eastern Ukraine in 2022, before being moved through Kyiv, Poland, and Belgium to reach the safety of Scotland.

Zoo officials said their purpose-built habitat offers the space and peace they need to recover and thrive after their challenging journey, marking a milestone in the zoo’s history of animal welfare and rehabilitation.

Gary Curran, head of carnivores at Five Sisters Zoo, said: “The safe arrival of Luna and Plusza underscores our commitment to giving lions a second chance at life.

“Our team is ready to provide the care and support they need to live out their lives in peace, just as we have done for others before them.”

This rescue continues the legacy started in October 2015, when the zoo welcomed four lions from a life of suffering in a travelling circus.

For updates on Luna and Plusza and information on how to support Five Sisters Zoo’s rescue efforts, visit www.fivesisterszoo.co.uk