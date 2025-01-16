Linda Nolan’s legacy deemed one of ‘love, kindness and being fabulous’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress Vicki Michelle has said the legacy of her friend Linda Nolan is one of “love, kindness and being a fabulous person”.

The Irish singer died age 65 in hospital on Wednesday surrounded by family. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was told she had secondary breast cancer which later spread to her brain.

She rose to fame in family group The Nolans alongside her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne, and they were among those to pay tribute to the star.

Speaking about Linda’s legacy on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, ‘Allo ‘Allo! star Michelle said: “I think it’s the fact that she inspired people to get over and live with cancer for so long and helped so many people along the way.

“And to get it out there, to send a message, ‘Listen we’re not going to go straight away, and we’re going to survive this, we’re going to get through this’, and she did for 20 years.

“I think her legacy is one of love, kindness and just being a fabulous person.”

The actress, who first met Linda in the 1970s, said her positivity through her cancer journey was her “driving force” and feels it is what kept her alive.

“It was such a shock because I didn’t ever think she’d go, I thought she’d get through this,” Michelle added.

“This was like 20 years ago, when it was first there. She was always positive, always fun. If you saw her on television, or any of the shows, she was always up. I think that was what was so lovely about her.”

She added that Linda sharing her cancer story helped her cope because she was helping others.

Linda had revealed last August she was starting an “amazing” cancer life-extending drug Enhertu after scans showed the tumours in her brain had grown.

Her sister Anne reflected on how Linda could find “humour in life’s darkest corners” as she paid tribute, while Coleen agreed her “wit, humour and laughter was infectious”.

Anne wrote on Instagram: “Words cannot describe the heartache and loss I am feeling at the passing of my third youngest sister @thelindanolan today.

“The most generous, loving, beautiful, annoying at times, helpful, brave, forthright, person I know… You found humour in life’s darkest corners.

“The world was a better place because you were in it. To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die. I will love you and miss you until we meet again my wonderful sister.”

Anne said Linda spent her last two days in the Medical Enhanced Care Unit at Victoria Hospital Blackpool, where the staff went “above and beyond and made what was a traumatic and heartbreaking time for our family and friends 100% easier by their professionalism, kindness and caring”.

Loose Women panellist Coleen described Linda as a “beacon of love, kindness, and strength”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room.

“Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.

“Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us.”

Celebrities Myleene Klass, Jake Quickenden, Jo O’Meara and Cheryl Baker all sent their support to the Nolan family following their loss.

Manager Dermot McNamara confirmed Linda was admitted to hospital over the weekend with double pneumonia, before going into a coma and end-of-life care on Tuesday “surrounded by her devoted family”.

Anne, whom Linda joined on the TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020 and is now cancer-free.

Coleen was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and said she was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it.

Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.

Linda was born the sixth of eight children to Tommy and Maureen Nolan on February 23 1959 in Dublin. Her parents – both singers – were keen to turn their young family into a musical troupe and Linda made her stage debut at the age of four.

They then toured with Frank Sinatra and made their own BBC TV specials.

She left the group – known for the songs Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention To Me and I’m In The Mood For Dancing – which made her famous in 1983, but later reformed with her sisters for several comeback performances.

In her solo career, she toured with Gene Pitney and was celebrated for her West End shows.

Linda, who competed on Celebrity Big Brother and was also a Daily Mirror columnist, had musical theatre appearances in shows such as Blood Brothers, Pump Boys And Dinettes and Prisoner Cell Block “H”.

Outside of her TV and musical career, Linda helped to raise more than £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans.