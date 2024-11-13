Man charged with murder after altercation
Lincolnshire Police said 33-year-old Viktors Zeglovs has been charged with the murder of Vadims Zmicerevskis in Spalding.
Vadims Zmicerevskis, 45, died after an incident at the junction of Green Lane and St Thomas Road in Spalding on Monday, Lincolnshire Police said.
Viktors Zeglovs, 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, and a 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on bail while the investigation continues.
The force said all three people involved are believed to be known to each other.
Zeglovs will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Inspector Matt Dickinson said: “We know how concerning and frightening it will be for people to hear about this investigation and we are making it a priority to find out what happened.
“We initiated CPR but, very sadly, Mr Zmicerevskis was pronounced dead shortly after emergency crews arrived. We are now assisting detectives in carrying out house-to-house ipnquiries and collating valuable CCTV evidence.
“We really need all the help we can get from the public, and we’re asking you to come forward with anything at all you think might help.”
Lincolnshire Police said footage of the incident, which has been shared on social media, could cause “immense distress” to the victim’s family.