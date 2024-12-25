Two lorry drivers killed in crash in Lincolnshire
Two lorry drivers have died following a crash on the A15 in Lincolnshire.
Police said the two men, both aged 51, were each driving a lorry when they collided near the Snitterby junction, north of Caenby Corner, on Tuesday morning.
One of the men was from the Barnsley area of South Yorkshire and the other was from Cleethorpes in north-east Lincolnshire, a Lincolnshire Police statement added.
The men have not been named.
Police said the collision was reported at 9.33am on Tuesday.
“Officers attended following the collision near the Snitterby junction, which involved a Volvo lorry and a Scania lorry,” the statement said.
“Sadly, the drivers of both lorries were pronounced dead at the scene.”
The road remained closed on Tuesday afternoon.
The force urged anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 82 of December 24 or email Pc Alastair Key at alastair.key@lincs.police.uk quoting the same reference.