Runaway emu being chased by drivers in 4x4s – police
Officers in Lincolnshire said the flightless bird has been left in an agitated state, scuppering efforts to capture her.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Attempts to recapture an on-the-run emu are being hampered by members of the public chasing the bird in 4x4s, police have warned.
Lincolnshire Police said the emu had been spotted in the Spilsby area of the county over the past two weeks, and officers fear there is a risk of the animal running into the path of oncoming vehicles, causing harm to herself or others.
In a post on Facebook, the force’s Boston Police account said of the bird: “National Exotics Animal Rescue Service (NEARS) are at the scene and have advised that a specialist team has been drafted in to coordinate her capture.
“Experts have been trying to gain her trust by feeding her in the same spot for a while, however, efforts are being scuppered and staff and volunteers are concerned because members of the public have been chasing her in 4x4s.
“If she continues to be agitated in this way, there is a risk of her running into the path of oncoming vehicles causing harm to herself or others.”
Sightings of the emu should be reported to the NEARS Facebook page, the force said.