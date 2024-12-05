Lib Dem MP calls for adoption pay to be extended to self-employed parents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Liberal Democrat MP has called on the Government to support parents and extend adoption pay to those who are self-employed.

Lisa Smart, who represents Hazel Grove, suggested that adoptive parents are not being afforded the same level of Government support as those having biological children.

Responding, Commons Leader Lucy Powell said this could be brought forward by Ms Smart as an amendment to the Government’s Employment Rights Bill, which is currently making its way through the House.

During business questions on Thursday, Ms Smart said: “My Hazel Grove constituent, Kirsty, is looking to adopt her child but because she is self-employed she is not entitled to either adoption leave or adoption pay.

“If she were having a biological child she would be eligible for maternity allowance but at the moment she is getting no Government support to do this.

“Could the Leader of the House set aside some Government time to debate the support the Government could give to adoptive parents?”

Ms Powell replied: “Can I thank her for raising the issue of Kirsty in her constituency.

“She’ll know the Employment Rights Bill which does explore some of these types of issues is making its way through committee stage of this House, she might want to look at an amendment to that Bill, or certainly raises these issues when that Bill returns for its final stages.”