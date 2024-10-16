Jennie the guide dog plans on becoming ‘leader of the o-paw-sition’, her MP says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Parliament’s newest guide dog Jennie is planning on becoming “the leader of the o-paw-sition”, Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling told the Commons.

The four-year-old golden retriever is “living the true life of a parliamentarian”, because she enjoys a bit of shut-eye in the chamber, Mr Darling said.

Jennie is often spotted sleeping in the Commons nearby to the MP for Torbay, who has a genetic eye condition called Stargardt disease.

During his maiden speech on Wednesday, Mr Darling thanked his staff, friends and family for their support in getting him elected to Parliament.

He went on to say: “Other people who have been extremely supportive are the staff here at Westminster, who have been an absolute delight to myself and Jennie.

“And I just would like to also mention that Jennie is planning to become the leader of the o-paw-sition, and she is doing very well for it. She is living the true life of a parliamentarian, she is turning up in the chamber and having a good sleep.

“She is also being a parliamentarian by making sure that she receives lots of love from wherever she can get it throughout the estate.”

Mr Darling has previously described Jennie as a “tart”, in July he told Times Radio: “I’m afraid to say she is a tart. She loves being loved by other people.”

Jennie is one of several four-legged helpers in Westminster, with blind peer Lord Blunkett joking that his guide dog is “deeply resentful” towards Jennie as a result of her new found fame.

To which Mr Darling responded that Jennie would be happy to give the Lord’s furry friend Barley “some PR tips”.