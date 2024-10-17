X Factor stars reflect on how Liam Payne achieved his dreams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Cher Lloyd and Marvin Humes are among The X Factor stars who have praised Liam Payne for achieving his dreams of being a “global superstar” following his death aged 31.

The singer rose to stardom at the age of 16 after joining One Direction on the ITV singing competition in 2010 alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, having returned to the show two years after his first audition.

The group went on to become one of the biggest boy bands in the world before they went on hiatus and the members pursued solo careers.

Singer Cher Lloyd remembered competing on The X Factor in the same year as Payne and One Direction, as well as “visiting each other’s homes while filming, going on tour together and watching you achieve your dreams”.

“I’ll cherish the memories made and the laughs we had. My thoughts are with your family and friends, with everyone who loves you”, she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them from their days in the singing competition.

“My heart is breaking for your Son Bear. Rest in peace Liam.”

Payne shared a son, Bear, born in 2017, with his former partner, the Girls Aloud singer, Cheryl.

JLS star Marvin Humes recalled how he “instantly clicked” with Payne and saw him as a “little brother” after meeting him in 2008 while they were both auditioning for The X Factor.

The singer and presenter said he was “absolutely heartbroken” by the news of Payne’s death, adding: “Liam you wanted to be a global superstar and you did it bro, just can’t believe that things have ended this way, it’s shocking. My thoughts and prayers are with all your family and friends brother.”

Singer Olly Murs, who competed in the singing competition a year before One Direction, said on Instagram that he was “lost for words”, describing Payne’s death as “devastating”.

“We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch-ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF (X Factor) days and the tour we shared together,” Murs wrote beside a picture of the two.

“Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I’m truly gutted and devastated for his family and of course his son Bear losing a dad.”

The X Factor’s official account on X said the singer will “leave a lasting legacy on the music industry” through his time in One Direction.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne”, the show said alongside a photo of the star.

“He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him.”

Former The Xtra Factor presenter, Konnie Huq, said she told Payne when Justin Bieber was on the show that he would “be as big as him one day” and Payne was “self-deprecating” but “absolutely did get to that level”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I actually found out last night (about his death), but ‘just a boy’ is so right, because really all he’s known in his adult, and pre-adult life as well to some extent, is being in the limelight and thrust into this position of global fame, not just sort of being known in your own country, but everywhere, essentially.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood remembered performing alongside Payne and One Direction for a performance of the boy band’s track, Where Do Broken Hearts Go, on The X Factor in 2014.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne. It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance,” Wood wrote as he paid tribute on Instagram.

“God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed.”

Rylan Clark said Payne’s death was “so tragic” on X, while fellow former X Factor contestants Jedward sent their love to Cheryl, his son Bear and “all the One Direction family”.