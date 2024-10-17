Liam Payne in Argentina: Dancing at Niall Horan gig and holidaying with partner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Former One Direction star Liam Payne had been in Argentina in the weeks leading up to his death holidaying with his girlfriend and dancing at his ex-bandmate’s concert in the country’s capital.

Payne attended Niall Horan’s gig at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on October 2, reportedly posting to his Instagram stories beforehand that he wanted to “square up a couple things” with the Irish singer.

He went to the concert with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and posted a long thread of videos to his Snapchat stories documenting the night.

The thread featured videos of the couple dancing – one clip showing Payne with his arm around Cassidy as they swayed to the music.

There was also footage of Payne interacting with fans and pictures of Horan on stage captioned “So proud” and “So happy I got to see Niall in concert”.

The thread finished with a selfie of the two former bandmates, captioned: “Reunited”, with a love heart emoji.

According to videos from both Payne and Cassidy’s social media accounts, the couple stayed on in Argentina after Horan’s concert.

A video posted on Payne’s Snapchat account in the hours before his death gave a glimpse into how the couple spent their time abroad.

In the video, Payne said: “Morning everybody, a lovely day here in Argentina.

“This is the breakfast table, just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it’s like 1pm.”

Cassidy, sitting at the table in the footage, interrupted to say: “Literally we sleep in every day until at least 12.”

Payne went on to say the couple were going to ride some horses, that he might play polo and that they were enjoying themselves staying at a friend’s house.

Cassidy posted a video to her TikTok account two days ago detailing her travel back home to Florida.

She said: “I was so ready to leave honestly loved South America but I hate staying in one place for too long and we were supposed to be there for like five days, turned into two weeks, and I was just like I need to go home.”