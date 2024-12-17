Boy, five, was unlawfully killed by his father, coroner says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A “beloved” five-year-old boy was unlawfully killed by his father during an unsupervised visit, an inquest has heard.

Lee Borrett, 41, and his son, Timotej Borrett, were both declared dead at a property in Hopyard Close, on the outskirts of Leicester, after emergency services were called on the evening of July 24 2023.

Senior coroner Catherine Mason told Leicester Coroner’s Court on Tuesday that their deaths occurred during Timotej’s first unsupervised visit with Mr Borrett since he separated from the boy’s mother.

Mrs Mason concluded that Timotej was unlawfully killed and Mr Borrett died by suicide.

The court heard that the inquests had previously been opened and adjourned to allow a police investigation to take place.

Veronika Phillips, the boy’s mother, paid tribute to her son in a statement after the inquest and said he “had a heart so big it could hold the whole world”.

The inquest heard that Timotej was meant to be returned to his mother at 7pm that day but Ms Phillips became “concerned” when she did not hear from Mr Borrett.

Mrs Mason told the inquest that a decision had been made for Timotej to live with his mother but visit his father on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The mother called Mr Borrett’s brother who entered the property in Hopyard Close, which had its curtains drawn, before he went back outside to ask for help.

Paramedics arrived at the address at around 9pm and attempted to save Timotej, who had been found unconscious on his bed, but he was pronounced dead seven minutes later.

A post-mortem examination found that the schoolboy’s cause of death was an external airway obstruction and his father’s cause of death was hanging.

The coroner told the inquest: “Lee Borrett carried out an intentional act with the intended action being his own death, so the appropriate conclusion is suicide.”

She added that the police investigation concluded that Mr Borrett was responsible for the death of his son, and no one else was involved.

The police investigation also found that Mr Borrett had scheduled emails to be sent to his sister at some point in the future, the inquest heard.

Timotej’s mother paid tribute to her son in a statement released by police after the inquest and said: “Our beloved Timotej was a light in our lives, full of curiosity, kindness, and wonder.

“At just five-years-old, he had a fascination with planets, often gazing at the stars and asking the most amazing questions. His love for countries and his ability to name over 180 flags amazed everyone who met him.

This has been a devastating, heart-breaking and incredibly traumatic incident and investigation DCI Mark Sinski

“Timotej had a heart so big it could hold the whole world — he was always sharing, always understanding, and always full of love. He will forever be our little explorer of the universe.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski said: “This has been a devastating, heart-breaking and incredibly traumatic incident and investigation.

“My thoughts remain with the families involved at this time and I thank them for their bravery and support during our inquiries and throughout the inquest hearing.

“My thanks also go to the response team and to the investigation team involved for your true professionalism and dedication in extremely difficult circumstances as well as to everyone who assisted our investigation to help find answers for the families involved. Thank you.”