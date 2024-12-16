Girl, 12, charged with manslaughter of 80-year-old man in park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 12-year-old girl has been charged with the manslaughter of pensioner Bhim Kohli, who died after an alleged attack while walking his dog in a park near his home.

Mr Kohli, aged 80, died in hospital on September 2, a day after being seriously injured in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, near Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said in a statement on Monday: “A 12-year-old girl has been charged following the death of Bhim Kohli in September.

“The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear at Leicester Youth Court sitting at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.”

A 15-year-old boy charged with Mr Kohli’s murder three days after the incident is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court later this week.

An inquest opened and adjourned last month was told a trial in the case is listed to start in February next year.

The hearing was also told a preliminary cause of death had previously been given as a neck injury, pending further tests.

Mr Kohli died at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham on the evening of September 2.

His family said in a statement at the time: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.

“He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them.

“He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.”