Inquest for Leicester City helicopter crash victims to begin

The inquest into the deaths of five people killed in the helicopter crash just outside Leicester City’s stadium will begin on Monday – more than six years after the tragedy.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of the Premier League club, fellow passengers Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz, also a professional pilot, were killed in the crash on October 27 2018 next to the King Power Stadium.

No one travelling in the helicopter survived after it hit the ground and burst into flames.

The jury inquest, which will begin at Leicester Coroners’ Court sitting at Leicester City Hall, is expected to hear tributes to each of the victims on Monday.

In a statement released through the lawyers representing the victim’s families, Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s son Aiyawatt, who succeeded his father as chairman of Leicester City, said: “My family embraces the inquest process and look forward to the explanation into how and why my father lost his life, and what has been done to ensure that other families will not suffer the same terrible pain of loss that has been inflicted on us.”

Kate Lechowicz, Ms Lechowicz’s sister, said: “Waiting for the inquest has been tormenting, leaving many unanswered questions and frustrations lingering for over six years since the tragic loss of our Eric and Izabela. Aviation safety was close to their hearts, they will be avidly watching this from afar keen to see changes that will prevent such disasters in the future.

“Our children will never get to know their aunt and uncle, the adventures they had, except through the pictures we have in our home and the stories we tell from our memories. We still miss them terribly.”

It comes just days after Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s family’s legal representatives said a £2.15 billion legal claim has been launched over the crash.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s family allege Leonardo S.p.A., which manufactured the helicopter, is liable for his death.

It is seeking £2.15 billion in compensation for loss of earnings as a result of the Thai billionaire’s death, the pain he experienced before he died, and funeral expenses, the Stewarts law firm said on Friday.

An investigation found the crash happened after the pilot’s pedals became disconnected from the tail rotor.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) also found that the Leonardo AW169 helicopter reached an altitude of around 430 feet before plummeting to the ground near the stadium after a match, where the aircraft was rapidly engulfed in a post-impact fire.

The inquest, expected to last three weeks, will examine the mechanical cause of the crash.

Jurors will hear from witnesses to the incident, emergency services and the AAIB among others.