Two arrested after delivery driver killed while trying to stop van theft

Claudiu-Carol Kondor’s death has left family, friends and colleagues ‘devastated’

Alex Croft
Thursday 22 August 2024 11:55
Comments
Claudiu-Carol Kondor leaves behind his wife and devastated friends
Claudiu-Carol Kondor leaves behind his wife and devastated friends (Family Handout/West Yorkshire Police)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a delivery driver was killed while trying to stop his van from being stolen.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, was working for a delivery company contracted by Amazon in Leeds on Tuesday when someone tried to steal his van.

Mr Kondor was dropping off a package at around 6:45pm when he saw a man jumping into his vehicle as he returned and jumped into the Ford Transit to try to stop them.

But the suspect drove away quickly, with Mr Kondor hanging out of the door and being dragged along the floor as he clung on.

Around half a mile down the road, the van crashed into two parked cars. Mr Kondor was left dying on the floor on Heights Drive as they drove away from the scene and dumped the van on Highlands Walk in Belle Isle, around six miles away.

A Ford Transit van was discovered on Highland Walk
A Ford Transit van was discovered on Highland Walk (West Yorkshire Police)

Two men have been arrested arrested on suspicion of Mr Kondor’s murder, West Yorkshire Police said this morning.

Eddie Hampshire, 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of Mr Kondor’s murder following a public appeal.

A 32-year-old man had earlier been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

A woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Tributes poured in for “friend and confidant” Mr Kondor, whose family - including wife Mariana - have been left “completely devastated” by his tragic and untimely death, West Yorkshire Police said.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor died after a man stealing his van sped off with him partly in the passenger door
Claudiu-Carol Kondor died after a man stealing his van sped off with him partly in the passenger door (Gofundme)

Mr Kondor was delivering parcels for Amazon via a third party courier service, SP Transport Group.

The courier’s operations manager, Mike Neill, set up a GoFundMe for Mr Kondor’s family. He wrote on the page: “Claudiu was a dedicated and cherished member of the SP Transport Group family. This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated.”

“Claudiu was more than just a colleague—he was a friend, a confidant, and a valued member of our team. His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.”

The fundraiser has already collected over £13,000 with 548 donations.

