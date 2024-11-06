Lee Anderson told to apologise after swearing at parliamentary security officer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Lee Anderson has been ordered to apologise to the Commons for breaking bullying and harassment rules after a standards watchdog found he twice swore at a security guard when his parliamentary pass did not work.

The Reform UK MP allegedly told the officer “f*** off, everyone opens the door to me, you are the only one” when he was told he needed to have his card checked at the gates to the Westminster estate.

When the guard repeated that the pass had to be examined, Mr Anderson approached them before saying “f*** you, I have a train to catch” and walking out of the search post.

A complaint about the incident on November 3 was upheld by Parliament’s standards commissioner.

The sub-panel accepted Mr Anderson’s evidence that he had faced 'challenging personal circumstances' on the day in question Independent Expert Panel

Mr Anderson initially appealed against the finding to the Independent Expert Panel, but his case was dismissed on the basis that it “failed to raise any substantive grounds”.

Since then, he has “accepted the commissioner’s finding that he had sworn at the complainant and that his behaviour had been a breach of the bullying and harassment policy”, the panel said.

It added: “He had also expressed a desire to apologise.

“The sub-panel accepted Mr Anderson’s evidence that he had faced ‘challenging personal circumstances’ on the day in question and his ‘unacceptable behaviour’ was ‘not planned or premeditated’.”

In its findings, the watchdog highlighted the “power imbalance” between the prominent MP and the security officer and noted the importance laid out in Parliament’s behaviour code not to “abuse” his influence or authority.

Mr Anderson should apologise both to the complainant in writing and to the House of Commons by way of a personal statement, the watchdog concluded.

At the time of the incident, the MP had been deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, a position from which he later resigned to vote against the government on an amendment to its Rwanda asylum plan.

Mr Anderson was later stripped of the Tory whip in February after refusing to apologise for stating that “Islamists” had “got control” of London Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan, and in March defected to Reform UK.

He has served as the party’s chief whip since July.

Mr Anderson and Reform UK have been contacted for comment.