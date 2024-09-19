Exploding device attacks in Lebanon ‘utterly despicable’, says Harris

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The exploding device attacks in the Lebanon are “utterly despicable and extraordinarily dangerous”, the Taoiseach has said.

Simon Harris said the safety of Irish troops currently based in the country on UN missions was an “absolute priority” for the Government.

“There are basic rules around engagement, even in conflict, and at the very core is the idea that you don’t send explosive devices in among civilian populations and to watch explosions taking place in supermarkets,” he said.

“To watch the impact that it’s had on civilian populations, on children, on innocent people going about their lives, is utterly despicable and extraordinarily dangerous at a time when the rest of the world is trying to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East.”

The safety of our peacekeeping troops, who do incredible service on the ground, is always paramount in our minds Simon Harris, Taoiseach

Mr Harris is to travel to New York next week to attend the UN General Assembly, which he said was an opportunity to try to bring about a ceasefire in the Middle East.

In relation to Irish troops, Mr Harris said they are continuing to monitor the situation “very carefully, very closely”.

“The safety of our peacekeeping troops, who do incredible service on the ground, is always paramount in our minds,” the Taoiseach said as he updated reporters during a visit to the National Ploughing Championships in Co Laois.

“We don’t just analyse and consider this at a national level. We also do with UN colleagues, and indeed with other European colleagues.

“I don’t have any specific updates in relation to devices, other than to assure you that keeping our troops safe is an absolute priority for all of us in Government.”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said the attacks required further investigation to determine the origin of the explosives.

“There’s a variety of speculation as to whether explosives were put into the pagers at a manufacturing facility. We just don’t simply know that,” said Mr Martin who also attended the ploughing on Thursday.

“I think the concern we would all have, a deep concern here, is, in essence, a new type of modern warfare manifested itself in a very indiscriminate and shocking way.

“Because many, many innocent people going about their daily lives at work or shopping, and so on, can be victims of this type of weaponry.

“Children as young as nine were killed in this attack. How many more people must die before we bring an end to the carnage? Too many people have died in Gaza. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic and dire. UN personnel (are) saying they’ve never seen anything like it.

“We’re now potentially on the cusp of a major escalation in Lebanon, we appeal to all not to escalate, and to de-escalate.

“Who suffers? Ordinary people, so civilians, innocent men, women, and, above all, children, suffer in this type of warfare. It simply has to stop. And there will be wider implications, unfortunately, for the wider world.”

Mr Martin said he does not anticipate any issues with equipment used by Defence Forces personnel stationed in Lebanon on a UN peacekeeping mission.

“This seems to be a very specific issue, specific to particular shipments of pagers and smartphones and whatever,” he said.

“We have tried and trusted procurement mechanisms with tried and trusted providers, so we don’t anticipate any issues.”