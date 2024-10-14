Backing from businesses as MPs debate Martyn’s Law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



More than 100 venues are backing Martyn’s Law to help protect the public from terror attacks, as MPs debate the proposal in Parliament.

The plans, part of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, are named after Martyn Hett, 29, who was murdered with 21 other people in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing and have been campaigned for by his mother, Figen Murray.

More than 100 public venues – from McDonald’s to the Slug & Lettuce chain – are backing the Bill, ahead of its second reading in the House of Commons on Monday.

It is designed to improve public safety by requiring all venues with a capacity of more than 200 to take simple steps to ensure they have a plan in place in case of an attack on their premises.

Certainly I feel this is the beginning of the end of the campaign, although there’s a bit to go still. But, yeah, I can see it’s coming to fruition now, finally Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett

Many of the 100 businesses which have signed a letter in support of Martyn’s Law are based in Manchester and involved in the city-wide rollout of the proposals ahead of the legislation being made law.

Other signatories to the letter include venues in Newcastle, Hull, Bradford and Durham.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Monday, Ms Murray said: “Certainly I feel this is the beginning of the end of the campaign, although there’s a bit to go still. But, yeah, I can see it’s coming to fruition now, finally.”

She said she does not expect MPs to “absolutely agree on everything” during the Bill’s second reading, but that there is global interest in the law, with no similar legislation currently in place.

Asked whether the law would mean stricter security measures at venues such as pubs, Ms Murray said: “Martyn’s Law is never meant to be punitive or onerous, like some people may suggest; it literally is very proportionate.

“It depends on the size of the venue, and it’s obviously in two tiers as well, and the standard tier is actually far less restrictions than the bigger venues, 800-plus, who may have to put more stringent measures in place.”

She continued: “The feedback we got is that there is actually either no cost or very low cost.

“It’s common sense, and at the end of the day you need to just do the right thing and keep your customers and staff safe.”

John Shepherd, of Manchester music venue Band On The Wall, said: “Martyn’s Law will make people safer – that’s the bottom line and that’s why we are delighted to support Figen Murray and all those campaigning for change.

“These are common-sense changes to protect our patrons and staff. Not only do we support these changes – we’ve already started to implement the new rules.

“This is the right thing to do and we are proud to support Martyn’s Law.”

New regulations under the law could affect 155,000 smaller businesses with venue capacity for between 200 and 799 people, it is estimated, at an average anticipated cost of £330 a year.

Around 24,000 larger venues, with capacity of 800 and above, could be subject to the laws and face average costs of around £5,000 a year as a result.

While the proposed laws will not apply to venues with a capacity of less than 200, business owners can choose voluntarily to adopt measures and follow guidance.

It is not yet known when the rules could come into force, if voted through by Parliament, but Government officials anticipate it could take between one and two years for the Bill to become law and measures to be implemented.