Police watchdog investigating after death of man attacked by XL bully

The police watchdog has started an investigation following the death of a grandfather who was killed by his own XL bully dog.

David Daintree, 53, was found dead at his home in Ashley Court, Accrington, Lancashire, after police received reports of a dog attacking someone inside the property.

The animal was shot by officers, who feared it posed a “significant threat of serious harm” to more people, Lancashire Police said.

On Monday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it has started an investigation into “previous contact” Lancashire Constabulary had with Mr Daintree.

A spokesman said: “We have begun an independent investigation into previous contact that Lancashire Constabulary had with David Daintree prior to his tragic death, following a fatal dog attack in Accrington on Tuesday 20 August.

Our thoughts are with Mr Daintree's family and friends, and everyone affected by his death Independent Office for Police Conduct spokesman

“Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from Lancashire Constabulary regarding contact the force had with Mr Daintree earlier in August.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Daintree’s family and friends, and everyone affected by his death.”

Following the tragedy, Mr Daintree’s family described him as “the kindest, most loving person you would ever meet”.

At the time, Lancashire Police said they had launched an investigation into the incident, including how the dog – since confirmed to have been an XL bully – came to be in Mr Daintree’s possession and its previous ownership.

In a tribute released through the police, Mr Daintree’s daughter, Joanne, said he was a “brilliant granddad, dad, husband and he will be missed by so many people”.

She said: “Dad was a man who had so much love to give he didn’t know what to do with it.

“Everyone that has ever met him have all said what a lovely man he was.”

She added: “He was the kindest, most loving person you would ever meet. He would help anyone including people he didn’t know, and he has done that on a number of occasions.”