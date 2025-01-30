Lady Gaga blows kiss and wears black gown in waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A waxwork of Lady Gaga blowing a kiss and dressed in a black and white gown has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

The figure is being released ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards after the US singer, real name Stefani Germanotta, was nominated for song of the year and and best duo/group performance for her song Die With A Smile with Bruno Mars.

It replicates the Bad Romance singer’s black and white Armani Prive gown and statement gold earrings and necklace which she wore to the Grammy awards ceremony in 2022.

The figurine also features her recognisable tattoos across her left shoulder blade, which Madame Tussauds said was “painstakingly hand-painted” by artists at its studio.

The museum added the singer’s waxwork was created to “reflect her iconic status and flair for reinvention”.

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Lady Gaga has owned the spotlight for decades across music, fashion and most recently, film, so we wanted to create a showstopping look to reflect her iconic status and flair for reinvention.

“Inspired by her ability to reimagine herself, we reimagined this brand-new figure 15 years after we launched her first.

“In time for this year’s awards season, we wanted the multi-talented superstar to accompany our host of other celebrities in the Awards Party zone.

“It is here where Little Monsters and other fans across the world can now become ‘Paparazzi’ themselves and join our brand new Lady Gaga figure on the red carpet.”

It is the second figurine of the singer after Madame Tussauds unveiled a waxwork of her in 2010.

The singer-songwriter has won 13 Grammys during her career, and had four number one albums and six number one singles in the UK, with hits including Telephone and Poker Face.

In 2024, the singer played Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie A Deux, and released the album Harlequin.

On Monday, the 38-year-old announced her forthcoming studio album Mayhem would be released on March 7.

Members of the public can catch a glimpse of her figurine from February 3 when it will be featured in Madame Tussauds London’s Awards Party zone.